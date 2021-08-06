Canada Beat Sweden To Win First Olympic Gold Medal

Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win women’s football gold at Tokyo 2020.

It marks a first Olympic gold in the competition for the Canucks, who won successive bronze medals in London and Rio.

The game went to extra time after Canada’s Jessie Fleming equalised from the penalty spot to cancel out Stina Blackstenius’ opener.

Midfielder Julia Grosso scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Canada won 3-2.

In a game of few chances, Sweden’s Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute, beating goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe with her low, first-time strike from Kosovare Asllani’s cross.

But Fleming equalised from the penalty spot after veteran forward Christine Sinclair was fouled by Amanda Ilestedt.

Referee Anastasia Pustovoytova initially waved away Canada’s appeals, but the Russian pointed to the spot after the video assistant referee showed the Canadian was kicked from behind as the pair challenged for a loose ball inside the box.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020 Olympics…