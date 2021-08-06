Del Piero Juventus Legend Shocked By Messi’s Barca Exit

Legendary Juventus and Italy forward Alessandro Del Piero is ‘shocked’ by Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit, saying he expected him to end his career at the Laliga giants.

Barcelona announced on Thursday that Messi would no longer be part of the team.

The Argentinean’s contract expired on June 30 and although the two parties seemed to have an agreement in place, Barcelona announced they could not tie Messi down to a new contract ‘because of financial and structural obstacles.’

PSG and Manchester City seem to be the only clubs that can afford the Argentine and Del Piero is shocked that Messi has left.

“We all wanted to see him end his career at Barcelona, so I am a little shocked,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.

“He was supposed to begin the season with the Barcelona shirt, he had sent positive messages, everything seemed to go well.

“He will start a new adventure now, something different….