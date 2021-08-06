Eye On Tokyo 2020 (DAY 14)

The end has come.

Tòo soon, and finally, Nigeria can count its medals’ haul from Tokyo 2020 – 1 Silver and 1 Bronze. Obviously the number does not look as impressive as most of the performances by the athletes.

‘The Eye’ can confirm that the quality of performances here oscillated mostly between good and very good. Anything below this happened only in one or two instances, particularly where the poor performance was self-inflicted.

Otherwise, in all their events Nigerian athletes put up relatively good shows, and did their best that were, unfortunately, not in the medal winning zone.

The Olympics are not only about winning medals but about participating to the best of individual and collective abilities. On that score they rate high. The more important thing is to be seen to do the best that one can do.

The consolation…