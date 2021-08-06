Gerrard Quiet On Aribo’s Status Ahead Dundee United Clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard failed to provide an update on the status of Joe Aribo ahead of his side’s Scottish Premiership away clash against Dundee United on Saturday, reports Completesports.com

Aribo was absent in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League 2-1 away defeat to Malmo with no explanation.



While Gerrrad gave an update on a number of his stars during his interaction with the media on Friday , there was nothing on the status of the midfielder.

The Nigeria international started the Gers opening day 3-0 win against Livingston last weekend.

His international teammate Leon Balogun is expected to feature against Dundee United after missing the game against Malmo due to suspension.

