Guardiola: Manchester City Interested In Harry Kane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his club are looking to bring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Citizens broke the British transfer record on Thursday evening when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a £100m deal.

The Premier League champions also continue to be heavily linked with Kane, who has not yet reported for pre-season training with Spurs amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Guardiola has said that Man City are interested in the England captain, but any deal will depend on whether his North London club are prepared to negotiate a transfer fee.

“He’s playing for Tottenham Hotspur [Kane]. If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiate, not just Man City, all the top clubs will try to sign him. It’s different from Jack – Jack had a release clause,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts. We…