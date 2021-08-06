Heartbroken Villa Fan Burns Grealish Shirt Over Man City Move

A heartbroken Aston Villa fan has filmed himself burning a Jack Grealish shirt with a homemade blowtorch following the midfielder’s 100million move to Manchester City.

Grealish completed his move to City after signing a six-year contract and was officially unveiled on Thursday.

While plenty of Villa fans understand Grealish’s motivations for making the move, for some, it is an act of betrayal.

One Villa supporter has taken the news of Grealish’s move particularly badly, filming himself setting fire to a replica shirt with the star’s name on.

In a clip posted to Twitter, the unidentified fan positions his camera on the ground with the midfielder’s shirt draped over a garden wall in the distance.

He then walks up to the shirt and creates a homemade blowtorch using an aerosol and a cigarette lighter, setting fire to the jersey bearing his former hero’s name.

The fan then picks up the shirt, smoke still coming off it, and presents it to the camera with a hole burned…