Idris Outclassed By Ukrainian Opponent In Women’s Wrestling

Team Nigeria’s hopes of adding another medal was ended after Adijat Idris, fighting in the women’s freestyle 50 kg Wrestling, succumbed to the superior power of Oksana Livach of Ukraine, in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Idris had no answer to everything Livach threw at her as the Nigerian lost 10-0 to bow out of the games.

The outcome of Idris’ result means Team Nigeria can no longer contest for a medal.

And after competing in 10 sports, Team Nigeria secured one silver and one bronze won by Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume respectively.

Oborodudu picked up the silver in women’s freestyle wrestling while Brume got the bronze in long jump.

And on the medal table, Team Nigeria currently occupy 71st position.

