Ike Ugbo To Join Serie A Club Salernitana On Loan

Chelsea are willing to loan Nigerian-born striker Ik

e Ugbo to Serie A newcomers Salernitana, reports Completesports.com.

Negotiations between the two clubs according to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla are progressing well.

Ugbo spent last season on loan at Belgian Pro League club Cercle Brugge and scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

The 22-year-old has also spent time on loan at Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United and Roda.

Read Also: Southampton Join Tammy Abraham Race

He would need to extend his current contract with Chelsea before making the loan move to Salernitana, but all parties seem eager to make the deal work.

Salernitana’s first choice had been Nwankwo Simy, but Crotone want at least €10m for the Nigeria international, who is also targeted by Torino and Monza.

The Stadio Arechi side was promoted to Serie A by finishing runners-up to Empoli in Serie B last season.

They went up along with Venezia, who won the promotion play-offs.

Fastest Paying…