Lukaku’s Decision To Rejoin Chelsea May Backfire -Cassano

Antonio Cassano has called on Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku to rethink his decision of rejoining Chelsea this summer.

The Belgian international has been a subject of a £100m-plus offer from Chelsea this week.

Although Milan are yet to agree on the fee submitted by the London club, Cassano believed it would a wrong decision for Lukaku to return to Chelsea.

“If this is really how much they are offering, I’d take him there personally,” said lifelong Inter supporter and retired forward Cassano on Twitch.

“Having said that, I want to figure out what’s going on here. He had two really bad experiences in England, one decent one with Everton, and he wants to go back there.

“I have to ask myself, why go back to a club that didn’t appreciate you? Is it for money?”

