Messi Not In Manchester City’s Plan -Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has reiterated that the club has no plan to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine left the Catalans club.

Recall that Messi left Barcelona on Thursday evening after spending more than 20 years with the club. The midfield maestro, who played a key role in Argentina’s victory at the Copa America final, appears to be targetting PSG.

However, Guardiola, who spent four memorable years working with Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, has said of the speculation suggesting that he could look at putting a reunion in place.

“We spent £40m on Jack Grealish. We paid £100m and brought in £60m.

“He will wear the No.10 because we were convinced with Grealish and we were were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona, so right now he is not in our thoughts.”



