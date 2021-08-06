Onikeku Named Athletics Federation of Nigeria Technical Director              

Former Nigeria track and field international and a World Athletics Level 1 coach, Samuel Onikeku has been appointed as the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

Making the announcement in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, Tonobock Okowa, president of the AFN says Onikeku’s appointment was made pursuant to article 8.6.5 of the Federation’s 2017 constitution and after consultations with the sport’s stakeholders.

“This decision was made pursuant to article 8.6.5 of our (AFN) constitution and after careful consultations with the board members and other stakeholders in Nigerian athletics family,”said the president in a media release.

Onikeku, a Superintendent of Customs and Secretary of Customs Sports is a member of the new board of the AFN representing the…