Aguero Wants To Leave Barcelona After Messi Exit

Sergio Aguero is reportedly already looking to leave Barcelona, with the former Manchester City forward shocked by Lionel Messi’s exit from Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants announced on Thursday that they would not be able to renew Messi’s contract due to their financial problems, and the attacker is now said to be on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Aguero only joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, and it is understood that the chance to play alongside his international teammate was a key reason for the striker making the move to Spain.



According to Beteve, the 33-year-old is now looking to leave Camp Nou and has instructed his lawyers to review the terms of the contract that he signed at the start of July.

The report claims that Aguero’s future at Camp Nou, where he has a deal until June 2023, ‘does not look good’, which will place a number of clubs on high alert.

