Barcelona Fans Blame Griezmann France Star or Messi Exit

France international Antoine Griezmann was abused by Barcelona supporters as he arrived for training on Friday morning – with one claiming it is ‘his fault’ that Lionel Messi will not be signing a new contract.

On Thursday the bombshell news broke that a deal between Messi and Barcelona had broken down, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner now set to move on to pastures new.

A statement released by the club blamed La Liga for the situation, saying: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish La Liga regulations on player registration.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Barcelona’s perilous financial situation…