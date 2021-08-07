Brazil Edge Spain In Final, Defends Olympic Football Gold 

An extra-time strike from super-sub Malcom helped Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in the final of the Tokyo 2020 football event on Saturday at the International Stadium Yokohama.

The Brazilians have now defended the Olympic football gold which they won on home soil in 2016.

Malcom’s deciding strike, scored from a tight angle, settled the heavyweight contest after regular time ended tangled at 1-1 thanks to earlier goals from Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Brazilian star Matheus Cunha.

Also Read: Aguero Wants To Leave Barcelona After Messi Exit

In the 38th minute Brazil had the chance to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty but Everton’s Richarlison blazed his effort over the bar.

Spain’s defeat in the final means Europe’s wait for a first Olympic football gold for men continues.

The last European team to win gold in the football event is Spain at Barcelona 1992.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…