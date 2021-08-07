BREAKING: Iheanacho’s Late Penalty vs Man City Secures First Community Shield Title For Leicester In 50 Years 

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as his late penalty earned a 1-0 win for Leicester against his former club Manchester City and secured a first Community Shield title for the Foxes since 1971.

More to follow…..

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.