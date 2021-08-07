Community Shield Title Up For Grabs As Man City, Leicester City Set Wembley Agog

The city of London will come alive as Premier League champions, Manchester City tackle FA Cup winner, Leicester City in the Community Shield today (Saturday) at the magnificent Wembley Stadium.

The annual Community Shield will serve as a curtain-raiser to the English season, scheduled to commence next weekend.

Both sides will be keen to start the campaign with some silverware, even if the match will be lacking some of the big guns yet to return after a busy summer of international football.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Unai Emery’s Villarreal in a friendly game on Tuesday while Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Blackpool 4-1 in a friendly game.

City has won the shield six times previously, from 12 appearances, and most recently in 2019.

On the other hand, Leicester’s 1-0 FA Cup win was the club’s first in their history but Saturday will be a third appearance in the curtain-raiser.

Head-To-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two…