Done Deal: Sone Aluko Seals Ipswich Town Transfer

Former Nigeria international Sone Aluko has linked up with League one club Ipswich Town on a one-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Ipswich Town have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The 32-year-old arrives at Portman Road with a wealth of experience and will look to apply that as Paul Cook’s side strive for promotion this season.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this project. I’m very excited,” Aluko told iFollow Ipswich.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get promoted with other teams in my career, and I want to contribute to this team now.”

“We’re putting together a squad that can hopefully compete at the top end of this division,” manager Paul Cook added.

“Sone is a fantastic addition to that squad.

“He’ll be available for Tuesday night’s game and I’m sure our fans will get a glimpse of him very quickly.”

Aluko, who will wear the number 23 shirt for Town, penned a deal after the midday deadline and is there…