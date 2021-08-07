Edozie debuts Iheanacho Late Penalty vs Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as his late penalty earned a 1-0 win for Leicester against his former club Manchester City and secured a first Community Shield title for the Foxes since 1971, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi was also in action for Leicester and saw 90 minutes of football.

There was a senior team debut of English-born Nigerian left-winger, Samuel Ikechukwu Edozie, for City.

Edozie was impressive in City’s pre-season, enough to get Guardiola’s nod again for a starting role in the Community Shield clash versus Leicester.

The 18-year-old has represented England at U-18 level, and is eligible to represent Nigeria at senior level if he so desires.





Samuel Edozie

Also, new City record signing Jack Grealish made his debut after coming on in the second half.

City went close to breaking the deadlock inside seven minutes when Ilkay Gundogan produced a sparkling free-kick effort Kasper Schmeichel scrambled across his line quickly to…