Frank Onyeka Opens Brentford Goal Account

Frank Onyeka was on target as Brentford came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Valencia took the lead through David Raya around the half hour mark.

Onyeka replaced Saman Ghoddos at half time as Brentford made a subtle change in their system.

Ethan Pinnock headed in a corner for the Bees equalising goal in the second half.

Onyeka struck the winner a few moments later.

A Rico Henry cross from the left was half cleared and dropped to the Nigeria international , his shot was low and powerful and whistled past Rivero and in to the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The Premier League newcomers will face Arsenal in their opening game of the game next week Friday.

