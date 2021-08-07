Iheanacho Defends Penalty Call After Leicester Win Against Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho has backed referee Paul Tierney’s decision to award a late penalty to Leicester City in their Community Shield clash against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho netted the winning goal from the spot in the 89th minute after he was caught inside the box by Nathan Ake.

The Nigeria international started the game on the bench and only replaced Harvy Barves 10 minutes from time.



“I think it’s a penalty,” Iheanacho explained to ITV after the final whistle.

“[Ake] caught me. The referee saw it but he wanted us to play on, so if we scored it would have been okay.

“I have been practicing [my penalties]. I missed one last season but I have been practicing all the time. I just had it in my mind to shoot on an angle and hit it hard, so that’s what I did.”

