Kane Needs To Play In Bigger Club -Osaze

Former Super Eagles forward, Osaze Odemwingie believes Tottenham striker, Harry Kane must play in a top club to achieve his biggest dream of winning titles.

The England international has been at loggerheads with Spurs as he tried to force his way out of the club this summer.

Reports in England suggest Manchester City is the most likely landing spot for Kane, who has become a top target for Pep Guardiola.

Reacting to Kane’s latest desperation to leave Spurs, the former West Brom star, joked that wantaway Kane “could be the first” to replicate his infamous transfer stunt.

“I think he needs another step of inspiration, bigger players around him, to become one of the greats.

“Is he one of the elite? Yeah, he’s close for me, but not yet there. I think this is an opportunity for him to become proper elite.”

