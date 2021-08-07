Miami Heat Re-Sign Nigeria’s Gabe Vincent 

NBA side Miami Heat have announced the re-signing of Nigerian basketball star point guard Gabe Vincent.

Miami announced the re-signing on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Vincent was a member of D’Tigers that featured at the on-going Tokyo Olympics games and averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 24.7 minutes.

“Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Gabe Vincent. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Pat Riley, president of Miami Heat said:”Gabe has proven to us that he is more than just a point guard.

“He’s a two-way guard that can run the offense, make threes and pretty much defend any guard in this league. It’s good to have him as part of our young core of players that we feel blend perfectly with our veterans.”

Vincent appeared in 50 games (seven starts) for the Heat last season and averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds…