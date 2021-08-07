Simy Nwankwo Set To Join Serie A Club Salernitana

Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo is set to join Serie A newcomers Salernitana on a permanent deal from Crotone, reports Completesports.com.

Crotone, who were relegated from Serie A last season have scared a number of suitors away as a result of their €10m asking price for the striker.

Salernitana, according to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla have now raised their offer to €6m including performance-related bonuses.

Read Also : Juventus Legend Del Piero Shocked By Messi’s Barca Exit

There have been proposals from abroad, but Nwankwo seems to have his heart set on remaining in Italy.

Udinese are the only real contenders for Salernitana at this point.

The 29-year-old has been at Crotone since 2016 and would gladly have remained, but his spectacular haul of 20 goals in 38 Serie A games made it difficult to continue following relegation to Serie B.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…