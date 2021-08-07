Sports Ministry To Pay For Medical Bills Of Four Athletes                              

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that it will take up and pay the medical bills of four track and field athletes two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries while the other two were injured during the Games.

The four athletes are Enoch Adegoke who stopped 40 metres into the 100m final due to a harmstring trouble and Ushoritse Itshekiri who also pulled his harmstring in the semifinal of the blue ribband event.

Sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan who placed fourth in the 100m hurdles came with an injury as well Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the final of the event at the Olympics.

Sunday Dare, the Youth and Sports Development Minister made the disclosure and pledge during the reception for Team Nigeria hosted by…