Tokyo 2020: Team Nigeria Arrives Abuja

Team Nigeria athletes who participated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games arrived Nigeria on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The contingent arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja about 1pm local time.

Team Nigeria won two medals at the games.

Eze Brume won bronze medal in the women’s long jump event , while Blessing Oborodudu picked up a silver in wrestling.

Nigeria placed 69th on the 205-country medal table.

