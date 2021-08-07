We’ve Strong Bond At Chelsea -Pulisic

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic believes there is a strong bond within the team ahead of the new Premier League season.

Pulisic feels there is a real togetherness within the team, helped by the many young players at the club and the blend of youth and experience.

“The bond in the squad is good,” said the 22-year-old to chelseafc.com. “Obviously there’s a lot of young players who grew up playing together as well, and then just a really good mix with some experienced guys. We definitely have a good family here.

“It was an amazing experience. To think we won the Champions League – I don’t think it’s really hit us yet. The whole experience of it was just incredible.

“I think we really deserved it after such a crazy season, with such ups and downs, and I’m really proud that we were able to win it for the fans and for everyone.”



