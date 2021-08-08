Anayo Iwuala Arrives Tunisia, To Complete Esperance Transfer

Nigeria winger Anayo Iwuala has arrived Tunisia to complete his move to Espereance Sportive De Tunis, Completesports.com reports.

According to transfer expert Nuhu Adams Esperance will pay Enyimba $5000,000 to seal the 22-year-old’s transfer.

Iwuala is reportedly going to earn around $45,000 as monthly salary.



Moroccan side Raja Casablanca were also interested in the Nigeria international but he has opted to join Esperance.

The player attracted interest from a number of clubs abroad following a remarkable campaign for eight time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba.

He bagged a brace in his last game for the Aba giants, a 3-1 away win against Dakkada in Uyo on Thursday which sealed a place on the continent.

Iwuala has been capped four times by Nigeria.

