Barcelona President Finally Reveals Messi’s Next Destination

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be joining Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer.

He made this known on Sunday via a leaked video.

Reportedly, Laporta said: “Messi is going to Paris Saint-Germain, I would have liked him to continue at Barcelona, but it was impossible. I did my best.”

Le Parisien reported that Messi’s father and representative Jorge had reached out to PSG after it became clear the player would not be staying in Catalonia.

Recall that the Parisien club is the only club in the race to get the signature of the 6-time Ballon d’Or winner — not only due to the fact that no other club has a similar positive economic situation but also because there are a lot of heavyweights playing role in Messi’s arrival, such as Neymar and Di Maria.

Considering the fact that several French and Spanish outlets have confirmed the close negotiations between the Argentine…