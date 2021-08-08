Hard To Understand Messi Won’t Play For Barca Again -Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has revealed that he’s yet to come to terms with the fact that Lionel Messi won’t be representing the team again.

Recall that Barcelona announced that the club will not be able to keep Messi at the Campo Nou, with the Argentine set to leave after joining the Catalan side at 13 years old.

Taking to his social media handle, Koeman, who wished Messi the best of luck outside Camp Nou, stated that Messi will be greatly missed.

“Still hard to understand that you will not play for FC Barcelona anymore. Thanks for everything you have done for our club, Leo. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together.

“I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win. It makes you the best player in the world. For now, I wish you and your family the best”.

