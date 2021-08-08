Iheanacho, Ndidi Get Very Good Ratings In Leicester Win vs Man City 

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were awarded with very good ratings in Leicester City’s win over Manchester City in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Iheanacho emerged the hero for Leicester as his 89th minute penalty earned the Foxes a first Community Shield title since 1971.

And after the game every Leicester players rated by Leicester Mercury with Iheanacho getting seven out of 10 while Ndidi was awarded six.

Commenting on Iheanacho’s performance, Leicester Mercury wrote:”Won the penalty himself thanks to his pressing of Ake, then confidently converted it, sticking it right into the top corner.”

And for Ndidi: “His best moment was his gut-busting sprint back to put Mahrez off when he was through one-on-one. Otherwise, he made interceptions, but was occasionally caught out by the body feints of young Man City midfielder Palmer.”

Brendan Rodgers side will hope to better…