Iheanacho: No Rivalry With Vardy, Daka

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho insists there is cordial relationship between him and the other strikers in the team, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has struggled to secure regular playing berth at the club since his arrival from Manchester City in 2017.

The 24-year-old however enjoyed a revival last season, scoring 12 goals in 25 league appearances for the Foxes.

The Nigeria international scored the winning goal from the spot as Brendan Rodgers’s side beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield on Saturday.

The arrival of Zambia striker Patson Daka has further added to competition in the squad.



Iheanacho explained that his fellow attackers will all contribute to the 2021/22 campaign across all formats.

“We’re not in a battle in our team,” he told LCTV.

“Everybody is important. We need everybody to get through this season. There are a lot of competitions, so we need…