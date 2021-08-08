Iheanacho Thrilled To Score Leicester’s Winning Goal Vs Manchester City

Kelechi Iheanacho can’t hide his excitement after scoring the winning goal for Leicester City in their Community Shield clash against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho netted the winning goal from the spot in the 89th minute after he was caught inside the box by Nathan Ake.

The Nigeria international started the game on the bench and only replaced Harvy Barves 10 minutes from time.



Iheanacho lined up at City before moving to the King Power Stadium, and admitted that beating his former employers held an odd feeling for him amid the elation.

“I don’t know what to say. I think it is mixed emotions. I’m really grateful for getting the trophy today for my team. I’m really happy,” he said after the game.

“Disappointed not to start? Not really. We have a great squad and anybody that the manager puts in will deliver. We need…