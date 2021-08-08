Iheanacho’s Confidence To Take Decisive Penalty Against Man City Was Great -Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has praised Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s confidence to take responsibility for Leicester City’s penalty kick against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The former City striker, who departed the Etihad Stadium four years ago, settled a generally lacklustre curtain-raiser to the new domestic season at Wembley. Iheanacho came off the bench in the 79th minute and was brought down by Nathan Ake in the closing minutes.

The Nigerian international, who scored 19 goals for the Foxes last term, calmly slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Zack Steffen from 12 yards out to give the FA Cup winners the spoils.

Reacting to Iheanacho’s penalty kick, the former Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports that his patience to remain with the club is paying off now.

Read Also: EPL: Liverpool Good To Compete With Man City, Chelsea, Man United -Fabinho

He also lauded the former Golden Eaglets star for shouldering the…