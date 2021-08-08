I’m Impressed With Grealish’s Performance Against Leicester City-Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he’s impressed with the performance of new signing Jack Grealish in their Community Shield defeat to Leicester City.

The £100m signing made a second-half debut at Wembley but could not change the scenario of the game.

However, Guardiola was full of praise for Grealish, who managed 25 minutes in the 1-0 Community Shield defeat, despite having had four weeks off since he played here in England’s Euro 2020 defeat by Italy.

“It was good. Really good,” said Guardiola.

“He was aggressive against the full backs. He will get to know his mates and step by step he will find his best.”

He added: “Congratulations to Leicester for the Community Shield victory. Our performance was really, really good, especially for this stage of the season and the way we played in the second half was so good.

“The game was well played….