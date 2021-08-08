It Will Be Difficult To Be At Barca Without Messi -Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Busquets has revealed that it will be “difficult” to be at Barcelona without his Lionel Messi.

Recall that Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Messi will leave the club.

Reacting to the development, Busquets praised Messi for the time they had together at Barca and also thanked him for his service to the club.

“Still trying to assimilate everything and knowing how difficult it will be, I can only thank you for what you have done for the club and for those who have accompanied you in these years and specifically towards me.

“You arrived as a child and you are the best player in history, having made this club grow to the height that it deserves and making history individually and collectively.

“I can always say that I played and shared many moments with you, most of them very good and I was lucky to grow up and enjoy 13 seasons with you.

“Beyond all this I…