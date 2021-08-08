Liverpool Good To Compete With Man City, Chelsea, Man United -Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho says the team will be battle-ready to compete with Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fabinho stated this on the backdrop of the team’s inability to match their rivals financial war chest in the transfer window,

Liverpool have only spent £36m to capture RB Leipzig central defender, Ibrahima Konate while City have just broken the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100million, Chelsea are about to spend almost £98m to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club while United have splashed out £73m on young England international Jadon Sancho.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Dailymail, he said: ‘This Liverpool squad has already won the Premier League, the Champions League, some important trophies. We have already shown what we are capable of,’ he said.

‘We don’t pay attention to the other…