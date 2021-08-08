Madueke Nets Brace As PSV Hammer Ajax 4-0 In Dutch Super Cup:

England-born Nigerian midfielder Noni Madueke scored two goals as PSV thrashed Eredivisie champions Ajax 4-0, in the Dutch Super Cup on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It is now a record-extending 12th Netherlands Dutch Super Cup title for PAC, while Ajax have won it nine times.

PSV got the nod to face league and Cup winners Ajax in the Super Cup after they finished second in the league.

Madueke opened the scoring just two minutes into the game before getting his second to make it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Ajax as they had a player sent off after a straight red card was shown to Nicolas Tagliafico five minutes before the end of the first half.

PSV made their numerical advantage count as they went 3-0 up through Yorbe Vertessen in the 76th minute.

And in the 89th minute, Germany’s 2014 World Cup final hero Mario Gotze got on the score sheet to make…