Nasarawa United, Bayelsa United Chase First Title

Nasarawa United will look to win the Aiteo Cup for the first time when they face Bayelsa United in the final at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Nasarawa United are yet to win a trophy since the club’s formation 18 years ago.

Experience and exposure to continental football at the level of CAF

Confederation Cup a few years ago was sweet, so the Solid Miners have

been looking for another opportunity.

Victory on Sunday will restore

them to the continent, and they bank on the marksmanship of Silas

Nwankwo (who emerged top scorer in this year’s Nigeria Professional

Football League with 19 goals) and the dead ball wizardry of Chigozie

Obasi to puncture the ambitions of Bayelsa United.

Second-tier Bayelsa United, who have had an amazing run in this year’s

campaign, upending NPFL teams Rangers International of…