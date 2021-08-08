‘Nigerian Footballers Very Difficult To Manage’ –Monimichelle

Astro turf development expert, Ebi Egbe – aka Monimichelle, has hit out hard on Nigerian footballers, submitting that despite their immense and extraordinary talents which stand them out as some of the best globally, ‘are very difficult to manage’, Completesports.com reports.

Egbe, was formerly a players’ intermediary before he abandoned the lucrative managerial role to venture into astro turf stadium development.

His company, Monimichelle, constructed the now famous Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa and the ongoing construction of Awka City Stadium, in Anambra State.

Monimichelle, as Egbe is popularly called, spoke in an FCT Football Updates personality interview session, casting his mind back at his former profession with a submission that ‘without prejudice, Nigerian footballers are difficult to manage’. Apparently, the reason he quit his initial job as footballers’ agent.

