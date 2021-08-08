Pressure 55 Emerges Champion; Gets N1m Cash Prize 

Pressure 55 has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Organised Basketball Network (OBN) Hoop Summit.

In the U-18 category played on Saturday at the OBN Academy Lekki, Ajah, Pressure 55 defeated Vedione Voltage 60 – 57, in a keenly contested encounter.

The third place match for the U-18 was between Mariners and Future which was won by Mariners 51-48.

For the U-15 category, Vedione Voltage emerged champions after outclassing Mariners by 21 points, 36 – 15.





Vedione Voltage with the U-15 trophy

While the third place game for the U-15 was won by Pressure 55 who beat Future 55-10.

For emerging winners of the maiden edition in the U-18 category, Pressure 55 got the N1million cash prize.

Vedione Voltage got N500,000 for finishing second and the sum of N250,000 went to third place side Mariners.

The one-week tournament was organised by former NBA star and CEO, OBN, Obinna Ekezie.

Speaking about the…