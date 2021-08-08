Russian League: Ejuke’s Goal Not Enough As CSKA Suffer Defeat Again 

Chidera Ejuke’s early strike to open his goals account for the season was not enough as, CSKA Moscow lost 2-1 at Dinamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Ejuke put CSKA 1-0 ahead just eight minutes into the encounter which they held into the break.

But a brace from Daniil Fomin in the 58th (penalty) and 73rd minutes, subjected CSKA to a second straight defeat in the league.

CSKA have now won one and lost two of their three fixtures that have been decided so far in the three weeks old league.

They currently occupy ninth position on three points in the 16-team Russian topflight.

In his debut season for CSKA in the 2020/2021 Russian Premier League, Ejuke scored five goals in 25 appearances.

By James Agberebi

