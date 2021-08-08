Venezia Newly-Promoted Serie A Club Favourite To Sign Okereke

Despite Sampdoria links, Serie A new comers Venezia have won the race to sign Nigerian striker David Okereke from Club Brugge.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, Venezia have secured a deal to get Okereke on loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

Okereke’s contract with Belgian Jupiler champions Club Brugge is due to run until June 2023.

He is certainly no stranger to Serie A, having come through the Spezia youth academy, going on loan to Cosenza, and sold to Club Brugge for €8m plus bonuses in the summer of 2019.

Able to play in several attacking roles, Okereke scored four goals in 25 Jupiler Pro League games last season.

Sampdoria had been linked over the last few weeks, but it seems to be Venezia who have snapped up the versatile forward, who can work as a centre-forward, on the right or left.

