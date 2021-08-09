​Manchester Utd Ready To Sell Martial For £50m

Manchester United have put a price tag on Inter Milan target Anthony Martial.

The French centre-forward endured a difficult season for the Red Devils in 2020-2021, struggling with injury issues.

According to the Daily Express, Inter Milan are looking at the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is Chelsea bound.

While United still see Martial as a key member of the first team, the source claims a fee of £50 million would convince them to sell.

Martial is also attracting interest from Everton, where new manager Rafa Benitez wants to add more firepower to his team’s attack.

