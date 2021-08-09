Aguero Barca New Signing Ruled Out Of Action For 10

Barcelona have been dealt another big blow, this time in the form of Sergio Aguero who the Catalan club have announced will be out of action for 10 weeks due to a calf injury.

It has been a week to forget for the Blaugrana after losing Lionel Messi, the Argentine not returning following the expiry of his contract in July.

Also Read: Salernitana Agree €6m Fee With Crotone For Simy Nwankwo

And to add to the woe of losing the club’s greatest ever player, Barca have now been told they will be without Aguero.

A statement on Barcelona’s Twitter handle read:”Tests carried out on first team player Kun Agüero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks.”

As things stand, Aguero is not officially registered with La Liga due to Barca’s contract issues, though the club are confident it can be done in time.

With the rest of their new signings needing to be registered by Friday in order to play in la Liga this weekend, the injury of Aguero might give them…