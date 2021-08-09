Anayo Iwuala Joins Tunisian Club Esperance On Three-Year Contract

Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis have announced the signing of Nigeria winger Anayo Iwuala, Completesports.com reports.

Iwuala, who linked up with Esperance from eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba penned a three-year contract with his new club.

“✍️ | Anayo Iwualais officially a Esperance player! ,”reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.



The 22-year-old will earn around $45,000 as monthly salary at the club with Enyimba to get $500,000 as transfer fee.

He scored a brace in his last appearance for Enyimba against Dakkada last week.

The talented winger has been capped four times by Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu

