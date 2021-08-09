Barcelona Lawyers Move To Block Messi’s Transfer To PSG

Lionel Messi’s dramatic Barcelona exit appears to have plenty of twists to come yet, with the Catalans alleging Paris Saint-Germain cannot sign the Argentine icon due to their own financial woes.

Lawyers at the Spanish club have filed a complain to the European Court of Appeals, stating the Parisians should be stopped in their pursuit of Messi based on financial data.

Messi confirmed in a teary press conference that he will be leaving Barcelona this summer after a lifetime at the club, and is now finalising terms with PSG.

However, Barca appear to be willing to do all they can to avoid seeing their greatest player move to a European rival and are keen to disrupt PSG’s pursuit.

Juan Branco confirmed the complaint on Twitter on Sunday night by tweeting a statement that read: ‘On behalf of FC Barcelona partners, my firm has prepared a complaint with the European Commission and demands for provisional suspension before civil and administrative courts in France to prevent…