Heartwarming To See Progress Iheanacho Has Made

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh says Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent impact at Leicester is something that gladdens the heart.

Oliseh said this while reacting to the outcome of the Community Shield which Leicester won after edging Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley stadium.

Iheanacho emerged the hero after converting an 89th minute penalty which sealed the win and a first Community Shield title for Leicester since 1971.

After his initial struggles since joining the Foxes, Iheanacho played a key role as he helped Brendan Rodgers’ side to a first ever FA Cup title last season.

And commenting on Iheanacho’s improved performance, the Super Eagles coach wrote on Twitter:”Heartwarming to see the progress Kelechi Iheanacho has made. In the company of Ndidi, They are really keeping Nigeria’s End up. Congrats Kelechi.”

