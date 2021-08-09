Like Messi, I Cried Same Way When I Left Aston Villa -Grealish

New Manchester City signing, Jack Grealish has disclosed that he cried just like Lionel Messi when he left Aston Villa.

Grealish made this known during his first press conference on Sky Sports on Monday, where he commended the Villa’s management for making his move to Man City smooth.

Recall that the England international joined City last week for £100m in the biggest deal in English football history, leaving the club where he had spent his entire career.

He said: “It was so tough. I think everyone knows that,” said Grealish, who could make his City Premier League debut when they face Tottenham in Sunday’s season opener, live on Sky Sports.

“I reported back for the pre-season as I was meant to. That’s when the manager wanted me back so I obviously went back for a few days. It was obviously difficult because in the back of my head, I knew that I might be going.

“Everyone’s seen the…