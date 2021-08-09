Lukaku Set To Become Most Expensive Player Amid Chelsea Return 

Belgian star striker Romelu Lukaku is set to become the most expensive player in history in accumulated transfer fees as he nears his Chelsea return.

Lukaku is close to re-joining Chelsea – ten years after first doing so – with Inter Milan accepting a £97.5million bid.

It means he will have cost the most in joint transfers ever, surpassing Neymar’s prior record of £246.6m.

The PSG forward moved from Santos, to Barcelona and then PSG in a world-record £198m deal in 2017.

But with Lukaku now heading back to Stamford Bridge, it will see his total transfer fees rocket to £293.5m.

The forward started his career with Anderlecht in his homeland before signing for Chelsea for £10m in 2011.

But after three years, and just 15 games with no goals, Lukaku was sold to Everton for £28m in 2014.

There, he cemented himself as a prolific scorer, with 87 goals in 166 games before securing himself a mega…