Messi Set To Earn £34m A year At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s contract offer to Lionel Messi is reportedly worth €40m (£34m) a year after tax.

The French giants quickly emerged as the favourites to sign the Argentina international on a free transfer, despite suggestions that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all interested.

Messi’s father Jorge Messi and his lawyers are believed to be looking over the final details of the offer placed on the table by PSG before heading to Paris to complete a deal.

According to L’Equipe, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are preparing to hand the South American an initial two-year contract worth €40m (£34m) a year after tax, and there will be the option of extending for another 12 months.

The report claims that PSG are open to Messi leaving after two years, but they want to give the forward the option of staying until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Barcelona’s financial problems meant…